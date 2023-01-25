HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault, the Hayward Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post. The suspect, who was not identified by police, allegedly pushed a victim to the ground, which led to them being treated at a nearby hospital.
After the alleged assault, the man tried running away from the scene and climbed on the roof of Cesar Chavez Middle School on Whitman Street. Police said a drone was used to search for the suspect.
The man was eventually found; officers climbed onto the roof and arrested him (photo below) without incident. Hayward police did not disclose the time and location of the incident in the Facebook post.
The Hayward Fire Department also assisted in the response to the incident.