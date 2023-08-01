SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a San Francisco sandwich shop owner, the San Francisco Police Department said Tuesday. KRON4 previously reported that Peterson Harter, owner of Sandy’s, claimed he was punched in the face outside of his store.

Harter, who had a black eye and a cut on his forehead when speaking to KRON4, said he was attempting to stop the man from urinating on the store’s trash cans when he was punched on July 19.

“I love the neighborhood that we’re in and I don’t stand for something like that,” said Harter, whose New Orleans-inspired eatery is at 1457 Haight St. “I’m not gonna just let things go in this neighborhood. That’s not who I am. And so I called him out on it and I was walking back and he just hit me in the face.”

SFPD identified 30-year-old Irvin Lara Rivera as the suspect. On Saturday, Rivera was seen in the area of 18th Street and San Carlos Street.

He was arrested for battery with serious injuries and two arrest warrants.

In an interview with KRON4 after the assault, Harter said he doesn’t want his assailant to go to jail. He’d prefer they complete community service to give back to the community.