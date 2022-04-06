SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after assaulting a 17-year-old girl in San Jose, police announced on Tuesday in a tweet.

The man identified by authorities as simply “Boykin” assaulted the girl back on March 24, according to police. He attacked the girl in the area of Steinbeck Elementary School. Witnesses stopped to help the victim and called 911.

Boykin was booked for multiple felonies, including sexual assault. He is currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.