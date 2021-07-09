Man arrested for assaulting transgender woman, 2 others on BART

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested after assaulting three women, including a transgender woman, at an East Bay BART station on Thursday, according to BART officials.

Angel Ramirez of Oakland has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail after allegedly touching three women in a sexual manner.

Officials say two of the incidents happened onboard trains and the third incident happened on a platform at the Coliseum Station.

The victims are said to be a 23-year-old woman, a 26-year-old transgender woman, and a 29-year-old woman, who were all BART riders.

Ramirez is being charged with a hate crime due to the incident involving the transgender woman — Officials say Ramirez used anti-transgender language and touched the victim.

Ramirez hit the transgender woman in the stomach, according to officials. As a precaution, the victim was taken to a hospital but has since been released.

The other two victims did not suffer any injuries.

At this time, it does not appear that a weapon was involved.

Officers arrested Ramirez at the Bay Fair Station.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.