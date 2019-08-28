Man arrested for attacking woman in San Francisco could soon be out of jail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man arrested for attacking a woman along the Embarcadero in San Francisco could soon be out of jail.

The public defender’s office plans to ask the judge to release Austin Vincent after a second case against him was dismissed.

Vincent was originally released after being arraigned for a widely circulated recorded incident at the Watermark condo building.

Vincent was arrested again for a separate allegation that he wielded a knife at people waiting for a rideshare back in February.

However, it turns out he was misidentified.

The public defender’s office will ask the judge to release Vincent, but keep him tracked with an ankle monitor.

