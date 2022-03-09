VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after an attempted robbery last Friday night at a Wingstop in Vacaville, police announced in a Facebook post.

The incident at the Wingstop on 2011 Harbison Drive occurred around 10:40 p.m. where a cashier was met with a gun pointed at his face, according to police.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Vacaville resident Keon Harrison.

Police did not say whether or not the suspect stole anything from the restaurant.

After Harrison fled the scene, the employee immediately called 911, police said.

Shortly after, a citizen called police to report a suspicious person that matched the description of the Wingstop suspect.

Authorities were later able to located the suspect and arrested him without incident — confirming it was the same man who robbed the Wingstop that night.

Officers also recovered a gun from Harrison.