Man who tried to snatch girl from Redwood City coffee shop arrested

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a man for the attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in Redwood City last week.

According to police, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. Friday near the Teaspoon Coffeebar at 2361 Broadway.

The suspect, 35-year-old Brandon Yamagata, allegedly approached the victim as she was standing in front of the coffee shop and tried to grab her left arm and pull her away.

A bystander was able to intervene and yell at Yamagata to leave her alone, but he continued to follow the victim into the coffee shop and try to pull her away again.

The same bystander intervened and Yamagata left after being confronted.

Yamagata was arrested near the coffee shop and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for attempted kidnapping, annoying/molesting a minor, and on a parole warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redwood City PD at 650-780-7762 or the Redwood City Police Department Tip Line at 650-780-7110.