Man arrested for Black Friday burglary in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – A man has been arrested in San Bruno for burglarizing a store on Black Friday, according to police.

Around 8:38 a.m. the San Bruno Police Department responded to The Shops of Tanforan.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jose Alfredo Godoymartinez of San Francisco, fled the area before authorities arrived.

Police were informed around 7:57 p.m. that the suspect was inside the shopping center.

Officers located Godoymartinez with stolen items from the earlier commercial burglary.

The suspect was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County Jail for commercial burglary and possession of stolen property.