Man arrested for blasting online about ‘shooting up’ San Jose mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect for posting information online about ‘shooting up’ a mall.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the San Jose Police Department received information about the male suspect, and his location was tracked.

Authorities found the suspect, who has a loud hair color, at the Valley Fair Mall.

Within 45 minutes, officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates as the department PIO is expected to respond.

