(KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday night in connection to a break-in and burglary of a liquor store, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) said in a Facebook post.

The front glass door at Downtown Liquor, located at 301 Grand Ave., was shattered.

Photos from the scene of the alleged burglary were posted by SSFPD (below).

Officers arrived within a minute after a call was received about the break-in, SSFPD said. The suspect had already run away from the store but was shortly arrested a couple of blocks away on the 200 block of Baden Avenue.

The suspect is a 38-year-old unhoused man from Reno and Sacramento, according to SSFPD. His name was not released. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of commercial burglary and resisting arrest.

SSFPD did not specify what was stolen from the store.