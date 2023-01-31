WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35.

The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect kicked down a door to a home in the area of Bayberry Drive and Perada Drive and stole a firearm, WCPD said.

He ran away toward Treat Boulevard on the Ygnacio Canal Trail. He dropped the gun on the trail and officers were able to recover it.

Cortes-Rodriguez was spotted by officers walking on Oak Grove Road in Concord. He was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Cortes-Rodriguez with first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and grand theft of a firearm.

Police are investigating other residential burglaries to see if Cortes-Rodriguez is involved. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in jail on $135,000 bail.