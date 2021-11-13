Man arrested for catalytic converter theft at Union City shopping center

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Union City police in connection with a catalytic converter theft at the Union Landing Shopping Center. 

On Oct. 5, Union City police received a call from a victim of a catalytic converter theft at the shopping center. The victim obtained a video that showed two suspects working together to remove her catalytic converter from her vehicle. The suspects then fled in a gold-colored Hyundai Sonata.

The following day, police located the Hyundai in the same parking lot and contacted Johnny Mitchell, 25. During the investigation, Mitchell was identified as one of the suspects of the catalytic converter theft from the day before. Police added the stolen catalytic converter was located inside Mitchell’s Hyundai. 

Mitchell was arrested for theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

