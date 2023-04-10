(KRON) — A man was arrested for driving drunk in the North Bay city of Cotati on Saturday, police said. The man is accused of driving with a .21 blood alcohol content while his girlfriend and two children were in his truck.

The Cotati Police Department responded to Wilford Lane at 11:20 p.m. for a reported battery. The reporting party said that the suspect was intoxicated and punched a family member.

According to CPD, the suspect then tried to take two small children, who were the kids of his girlfriend, and drive away with them. While he was drunkenly driving the kids, police said his girlfriend was in the bed of the truck — she was trying to retrieve her kids when the suspect drove off.

While officers were at the residence on Wilford Lane, the suspect returned with his girlfriend in the truck bed. The officers tried to stop him, CPD said, but he fled again.

The suspect drove onto Highway 101, going erratically at a high rate of speed, police said. He eventually pulled over and was taken into custody.

Police did not publicly identify the suspect, but said he had a 0.21 blood alcohol content. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Image from the Cotati Police Department.

A separate crash occurred while officers were dealing with the incident, per CPD — a drunk driver crashed into a tree. View an image of the damaged car above.