(KRON) – A 21-year-old Moss Beach resident was arrested for driving under the influence after a vehicle collision.

A Pacifica police officer located a single-vehicle collision in the parking area near 700 Cabrillo Highway at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 16.

A man was unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and a woman was asleep on the ground nearby, police said.

According to the officer, the vehicle had damage from a recent collision. Medics were summoned to the scene to render aid. The woman was transported to the hospital due to extreme alcohol intoxication.

According to the police investigation, officers determined that the vehicle had collided with multiple objects in the parking lot before halting at the entrance to a pedestrian footpath at that location.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Moss Beach resident, Diogo Zavalacardoso. According to police, Zavalacardoso exhibited symptoms of alcohol intoxication. The officers administered a field sobriety test with Zavalacardoso. The test determined he was intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle at the time of the collision.

Zavalacardoso was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail for under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650)-738-7314.