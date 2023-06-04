SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) – Officers arrested a man who was driving under the influence and in possession of two firearms Saturday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Industrial Road after a report was made of a vehicle blocking the exit of a business. Officers arrived and located Andrew Cuestas, who was inside his white Chevrolet Express van, police said.

Cuestas displayed signs of being under the influence and he admitted to SCPD of being in possession of a rifle in his vehicle. Officers located an unloaded rifle, a loaded handgun and several high-capacity magazines, police said.

Cuestas failed a series of field sobriety tests given by San Carlos police. He was arrested and transported to the San Mateo County Jail without incident.