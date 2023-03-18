SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving under the influence and possession of a ghost gun, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Shortly before midnight, an officer observed multiple vehicle code violations on a car traveling northbound on Mendocino Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and began to smell the odor of alcohol and freshly burnt marijuana coming from the car, police said.

The driver was identified as Martel Nelson, 27, of Santa Rosa. He displayed signs of alcohol and marijuana impairment, allowing for officers to conduct a DUI investigation, SRPD said.

During a search of Nelson’s vehicle, officers located a Polymer 80 and a ghost gun, which was loaded with thirteen rounds of ammunition.

Nelson was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.