PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 p.m. from the victim, who is an elderly man. The victim told police that he had interrupted the suspect while he was “rifling through items in his living room.”

Darko ran out of the house after he was confronted, police said. He was arrested shortly afterwards when officers arrived at the scene.

A police investigation revealed that Darko came into the home through the unlocked front door. After the victim yelled at him, he left without taking anything.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

PAPD said it was also contacted earlier in the day about Darko when he was called in for sleeping in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Kingsley Avenue. Police cited Darko and released him.