SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man for extorting money from undocumented people seeking help with citizenship paperwork, it said in a Facebook post. Victor Farfan, 52, was taken into custody in his Santa Rosa home on July 27.

SRPD began investigating Farfan in December 2021. Police reported that he was demanding extra cash payments to assist with obtaining citizenship paperwork. SRPD identified at least nine victims and said that Farfan is believed to have stolen $25,000.

From 2017 to 2019, Farfan was an employee of Santa Rosa nonprofit California Human Development. The organization describes its mission as “a human services organization that creates paths and opportunities for people in need to rise above barriers in their pursuit of better lives.”

One of California Human Development’s priorities is immigration and citizenship assistance, according to police. Farfan’s role was helping clients with immigration paperwork in relation to visas and citizenship.

SRPD’s investigation revealed that Farfan met with clients and demanded cash payments at several points during the process. “Farfan would also withhold critical and essential immigration documentation, like Permanent Resident Cards, until the client paid him additional cash payments,” police said.

At 8:30 a.m. on July 27, SRPD served a search warrant at Farfan’s home on the 2000 block of Pinecrest Drive, They found evidence and arrested him.

Farfan was arrested on nine felony counts of embezzlement, nine felony counts of theft by false pretenses, and a felony count of extortion. Additional victims of Farfan are asked to email SRPD Detective Tom Gooler at tgooler@srcity.org.