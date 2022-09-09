SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred outside the 24th Street Mission BART Station on August 28, BART announced Friday. Richard Henry Visor, 42, was identified as the suspect and arrested by BART police.

The stabbing happened on the street-level plaza above the station, according to BART. Surveillance video showed two men arguing near the station’s elevator when the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim then walked down to the station and collapsed on the platform.

BART police worked with the San Francisco Police Department to identify Visor as the suspect. The two agencies worked together to take him into custody Friday morning.

“This arrest is a huge win for our riders and once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our network of surveillance cameras and working collaboratively with our partner agencies,” said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez. “The message to violent criminals should be clear, if you commit a crime at BART, we will have your image and we will find you.”

BART has more than 4,000 cameras throughout its system. An image (above) captured Visor on a train.