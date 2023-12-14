(KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday, one day after authorities said he hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk with a vehicle and fled the scene, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Christian ChavezLainez, 30, of Redwood City, was identified by San Mateo police as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that occurred on Dec. 12 at the intersection of Edison Street and West Hillsdale Boulevard. Just before 9 p.m., two pedestrians were walking in a crosswalk when they were struck by a black Toyota Corolla that was being driven by ChavezLainez, SMPD said.

The driver fled the scene and could not be located.

The two victims received medical attention at the scene, police said, and provided officers with a photo of the suspect car. Several witnesses were also contacted.

On Dec. 13, authorities located the Toyota in Belmont with ChavezLainez inside. ChavezLainez was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony hit and run.