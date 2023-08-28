(KRON) — A Pleasanton man was arrested on Saturday after stealing thousands of dollars worth of pens from the San Francisco International Pen Show at the Westin Hotel in Millbrae, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The event showcases vintage pens from all over the world and hosts hundreds of vendors. People who attend are able to buy, sell and trade collectible pens.

Around 5:30 p.m., the man, Karl Emrich, stole over $5,000 worth of pens and accessories as he walked through the event, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. The 72-year-old was eventually caught by staff and all stolen items were returned to their owners.

Emrich was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Maguire Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the San Mateo County

Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4008.