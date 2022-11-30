BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he groped a woman at a Berkeley BART station. James Starr, a 29-year-old Antioch resident, was arrested at the McDonald’s on 1998 Shattuck Avenue.

According to the BART Police Department, a station agent alerted police of the incident after it happened. The suspect ran out of the station, but the agent kept him in view and contacted the responding officer.

BART police said Starr is accused of committing “similar acts” against two other victims in Berkeley after fleeing the station.

Starr was booked into the Alameda County Jail. He is banned from returning to BART after he was issued a BART Prohibition Order.

“The safety of women, girls, and all our riders are our top priority. We encourage all riders to report any form of gender-based harassment and violence so we can take appropriate action,” BART police said.