(KRON) — A man was arrested for elder abuse and a hate crime after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman outside a Hayward grocery store, police said Thursday. The incident occurred in the late morning hours of July 21.

The woman, according to the Hayward Police Department, walked toward the entrance to the store when the man approached her. Without warning or provocation, the man slapped her across the face, police said.

The woman fell to the ground and hit her back on the concrete curb of the parking lot.

The man then fled the scene. However, the incident was captured by surveillance cameras. Officers reviewed the footage and recognized the man from prior service calls, according to police.

The man was eventually located in the same area the alleged assault took place. Police arrested and charged him.