Man arrested for hate crime assault in Berkeley

BERKELEY (BCN) — Police arrested a suspect they said attacked a 51-year-old man who was sleeping in a homeless encampment last week.

Police said the suspect, a 31-year-old man whose name wasn’t released, attacked the victim with the man’s guitar Thursday in the area of Shattuck Avenue and Blake Street, striking him in the face repeatedly and then punching and kicking him.

During the attack, police said the suspect made disparaging remarks toward people in the LGBTQ community.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to his head and upper body.

Based on witnesses’ descriptions, bike officers identified and arrested the suspect on Friday morning in the 2500 block of Haste Street.

On Monday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against the suspect, including assault with a deadly weapon with a special allegation for causing serious bodily injury, criminal threats and a hate crime enhancement for willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics.