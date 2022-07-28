NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A Novato man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly striking two young children, resulting in injury to one of them. The Novato Police Department said that Olaf Becker, 61, was arrested for child abuse and corporal injury to a child.

NPD responded to Pioneer Park at 1007 Simmons Lane around 7:30 p.m. for the report of an assault on children. Police learned that Becker had asked two children, 7 and 8 years old, to stop throwing items on tennis courts that were in use.

NPD said that when the children did not stop, Becker struck them both. One of the children sustained minor injuries. Families in the area broke up the incident and Becker went back to the tennis courts.

The children were checked by Novato Fire Protection District employees and returned to their parents. Becker was booked into Marin County Jail.