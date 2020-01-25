SFPD: Man arrested for homicide after body found on Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Francisco arrested a man Thursday in connection with the homicide of man whose body was discovered on Treasure Island.

On January 9, the parents of Amir Alkhraisat went to the Mission Police Station to report their son had been missing since January 8, police said.

Police say they determined that his disappearance was suspicious and began investigating.

Alkhraisat’s body was later discovered on January 17 in the 400 block of Avenue M on Treasure Island, according to police.

21-year-old Danilo Barraza, of San Francisco, was arrested and booked into jail on one count of homicide.

Further details on the investigation were not released by police.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asking to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: