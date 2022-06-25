MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after making homophobic remarks and attempting to hit a jogger, Mountain View police announced in a news release. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in that area of Vista Slope Hill near Shoreline Amphitheatre where officers detained the suspect.

The victim, a Mountain View resident, was jogging when he was approached by the suspect who accused the victim of following him, according to an initial investigation by police. The suspect, identified as 68-year-old Howard Walls, called the victim a homophobic slur then tried to hit the man but missed.

The victim remained on scene and requested to file a “citizen’s arrest” and for a hate crime. Walls was later booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

According to California Legislative Information, a “citizen’s arrest” is when a private person may arrest another for:

a public offense committed or attempted in their presence

when the person arrested has committed a felony, although not in their presence.

when a felony has been in fact committed, and they have reasonable cause for believing the person arrested to have committed it

“I am so disappointed that someone would target another human being based on their race, gender or sexual preference,” said Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung. “I have said it before – hate has no place in our community. I stand by that statement today and always.”