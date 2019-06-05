Man arrested for impersonating police officer in San Leandro Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sergio Taylor (San Leandro Police Department) [ + - ] Video Video

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) -- A man was arrested over the weekend for impersonating a police officer in San Leandro, according to authorities.

Police arrested Sergio Taylor at the Cherry Festival on Saturday, the San Leandro Police Department said.

Video of the arrest circulated on social media over the weekend.

Taylor was arrested for impersonation of a police officer and has allegedly committed similar criminal acts in at least two Bay Area cities.

Police say in early May, a bar fight broke out at Kip's Bar in Berkeley -- Taylor was caught on camera leaving the bar and returning in a police-style uniform with 'K-9 Unit' written on the back and a vest, resembling what officers wear.

In that video, Taylor is seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at people.

Berkeley's investigation was later submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney and led to a warrant being issued for Taylor's arrest for impersonating an officer, being in possession of a firearm and taser, and being in violation of his probation of prior arrests in the county.

After authorities were unable to locate Taylor, Berkeley police sent out a wanted flyer to other agencies in the Bay Area.

On Saturday, an officer in San Leandro had been assigned to patrol the Cherry Festival where he spotted Taylor dressed as a police officer.

Other officers were alerted to assist when Taylor was seen trying to flee the area in a black car resembling vehicles that officers drive.

Authorities say they were able to stop and detain him based on the warrant that was issued the month before.

Officers searched his car and found a training gun, which does not shoot real bullets, under the front seat. In addition to the gun, they found bullets and magazines.

Police say that by looking at the firearm, people on the street would be led to believe that it was a real gun.

Taylor was then taken into custody by the San Leandro police, in addition to the German Shepard dog that he had with him at the time. The dog was cared for by the department until it was released to Taylor's family.

Detectives from Berkeley and San Leandro are now working together in the investigation. They are working to determine whether Taylor was a licensed security guard by the state of California.

Police say he was employed by 'All About Security' in Vallejo and was working for the company -- However, he was not licensed by the state.

On Tuesday morning, the case was presented to the District Attorney's Office where criminal charges have now been filed against Taylor.

Other witnesses who have seen Taylor impersonating an officer is asked to report the crime to law enforcement agencies.

