Man arrested for indecent exposure in Palo Alto park

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Police are reporting that a man has been arrested for masturbating in a Palo Alto park.

A woman in her thirties was walking two children to Pardee Park at 851 Center Dr on October 10 at 9:21 a.m. when she spotted the suspected alone on the playground with his pants down and reported him to police.

The victim said that the children did not see the suspect or his actions and believe that she wasn’t noticed by the suspect.

After investigating the police arrested 33-year-old Uiha Haano Fakapelea of East Palo Alto, and issued him a criminal misdemeanor citation for indecent exposure.

Police also cited the suspect for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for openly displaying or exposing an imitation firearm in a public place and trespassing.