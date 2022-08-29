WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Walnut Creek man has been arrested for installing hidden cameras in a Starbucks bathroom, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Steven John Novelli, 54, was hit with 83 felony and misdemeanor charges, including attempting to produce child pornography.

A man installed the hidden cameras on two different occasions in the bathrooms of the Starbucks located at 1340 Main Street, according to the DA. Novelli was later named as the suspect in the crime.

Police executed a search warrant at Novelli’s home on August 10. The DA’s office said they found “numerous items of digital evidence” against him.

He was arrested on August 25 and has remained in custody since. He was charged with attempting to produce child pornography, eavesdropping, installing a hidden camera, and burglary.

Police are looking to speak with people who were at the Starbucks on June 4, 2022, between 3:30 p.m., and on July 23, 2022, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Walnut Creek Detective Tyler Bertolozzi at tbertolozzi@walnutcreekpd.com.