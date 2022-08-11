SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured in San Francisco’s Civic Center area last month, police said Thursday. Mario Sullivan is accused of the shooting early on the morning of July 6 in the first block of McAllister Street that left a 57-year-old woman with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The woman described being outside and feeling burning sensations in her upper body, then realized she had been struck by gunfire, police said. Investigators eventually identified Sullivan as the shooting suspect and learned last Sunday that he had been taken into custody in San Francisco County Jail on unrelated offenses. He was booked again at the jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

