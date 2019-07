SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – A man is behind bars, accused of lewd acts with a minor.

Authorities believe there may be more victims.

The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office says on July 17th, officers questioned a 24-year-old Juan Venegas after he was found in a car with a girl on Pescadero Creek Road.

Authorities determined Venegas committed lewd acts with the 13-year-old girl.

They also say he gave her marijuana and was in possession of meth.

He was arrested and booked into the county jail.