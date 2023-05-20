VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred back in March, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

On March 16, officers responded to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue and located a person, later identified as Derrick Shields, with at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased after medical personnel arrived at the scene, police said.

After months of investigating, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Kenneth Ramsey. On Friday, the United States Marshal Service located and arrested Ramsey and booked him into the Solano County Jail, police said.