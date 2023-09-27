(KRON) — A man was arrested by the San Mateo Police Department after he was seen masturbating at a park, police said. Julian Gallardo Vazquez, 32, of San Mateo, admitted to the act in an interview with SMPD.

Police were called to Harbor View Park, located at 1725 Monte Diablo Ave., at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday for the report of public masturbation. A citizen said she saw a man masturbating in his car near a children’s playground at the park.

Officers found Vazquez less than an hour later near North Shoreview Montessori School at 1301 Cypress Ave. He was detained there for further investigation.

After the caller identified Vazquez as the person she saw, Vazquez was arrested. He later told police that he engaged in the act due to “personal urges and a lack of privacy at home,” police said.

According to SMPD, a similar incident happened at the Hillsdale Shopping Center when Vazquez had been seen masturbating in his car, but he left by the time police arrived.

Gallardo was booked into San Mateo County Jail for incident exposure. Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to call SMPD at (650) 522-7700.