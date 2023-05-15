(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they have made an arrest for a shooting homicide that happened in April. On April 19 around 1:38 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive.

Police said they found one man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified 18-year-old San Mateo resident Matthew Antracoli as the primary suspect. Police arrested Antracoli on May 9 in Morgan Hill, Calif. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

This was San Jose’s 9th homicide of 2023, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4245@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.