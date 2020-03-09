Man arrested for murder of teenager found on Sonoma State campus in 2016

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Rohnert Park for the murder of Kirk Kimberly in 2016, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

In November of 2016, 18-year-old Kimberly was found dead and buried on the campus of Sonoma State in a shallow grave, authorities say.

An autopsy determined that Kimberly was stabbed multiple times prior to his death.

On Oct. 17, 2016, Kimberly had been reported missing by the Cotati Police Department.

Detectives have continued to investigate and gather evidence for the past three years.

20-year-old Daniel Carrillo of Rohnert Park was transported on Feb. 28 from the California Youth Authority in Stockton to Sonoma County for a separate case.

Authorities interviewed the suspect before booking him at the Sonoma County jail for the homicide.

At this time, he remains in custody with a no-bail warrant.

