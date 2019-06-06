Man arrested for murder of Vallejo woman found burned in fire
VALLEJO (KRON) - A man is now in custody for the murder of a Vallejo woman found burned in a house fire, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
On Tuesday morning, 39-year-old Sherwood Ruffin from Vallejo was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and West MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.
Authorities say 37-year-old Kimberly Bernard was reported missing by her family on May 29 around 5:30 p.m. after Bernard had not been in contact with them since the day before.
Around 11 p.m. that night, officers say they went to Bernard's home at 156 Sawyer Street and found the garage was engulfed in flames.
Fire crews worked to put out the fire and then conducted a search of the house -- Officials found a body inside the garage.
Authorities began investigating Bernard's disappearance and determine how the fire started.
The coroner's office identified the body found inside. On Wednesday, the police department announced that the body was, in fact, Bernard and the case was ruled as a murder.
Police identified a suspect in the murder as Ruffin, who is the father of Bernard's children. He lived with Bernard on Sawyer Street.
Ruffin has since been booked into the Solano County Jail on a warrant for murder.
Police continue to search for Bernard's 2002 Silver Honda Odyssey, with a California license plate #4YUR901 -- They believe Ruffin has been driving it.
If you spot this vehicle, you are asked to contact law enforcement.
