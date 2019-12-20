Man arrested for possession of multiple firearms in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department tactical operation led to the arrest of one man on Wednesday, according to authorities.
The investigation unfolded the recovery of six firearms, including an AR 15-semi automatic rifle in the 1600 block of 12th Street.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect and no additional details were made available at this time.
Check back for updates as this investigation is still active.
