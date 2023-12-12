(KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident, officials said.

On Dec. 9, a man in a white Mercedes Benz SUV brandished a gun at the occupant of another car in Oakland. Officers were able to catch the suspect and recover the gun from his car.

He was arrested on felony charges related to brandishing a deadly weapon.

Another victim’s truck was recently shot twice during a road rage-related incident in Castro Valley. The suspect has not been caught but was said to have been driving a white or light-colored sedan, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.