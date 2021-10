SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly punching a nurse in San Francisco on Wednesday, police said.

San Francisco police officers responded to a call regarding a subject who punched a nurse.

The man had three active warrants for his arrest, officials said.

The nurse signed a Citizen Arrest Form against the man and he was arrested for battery and his warrants.

No other details were immediately available.