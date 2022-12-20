SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested on Monday for assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. The San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) said he was arrested in connection with an incident that happened on Dec. 8.

James Henry Flournoy, 44, is accused of ramming a police vehicle with his car, causing injury to an officer. SRPD said Flournoy was found in a stolen vehicle at the Santa Rosa Yacht Club at 10:15 p.m.

Police said an officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove in reverse and slammed the officer and the police car, pinning the officer. The suspect then rammed another car in his path.

Flournoy then drove to the back of the parking lot, made a U-turn, and headed back toward the officers, according to SRPD. The injured officer was limping away in an attempt to escape Flournoy. In an attempt to help the officer, two other officers stood between the officer and the car and pointed their guns at Flournoy, per police.

Officers told Flournoy to stop, and he did, briefly. He then put his car in reverse and escaped through the back parking lot, SRPD said.

SRPD detectives obtained surveillance video of the incident and were able to identify Flournoy. Detectives then got a warrant for his arrest.

“It appeared that Flournoy had been on a multi-jurisdictional crime spree over several weeks,” SRPD said.

Flournoy was arrested by San Pablo police and was booked into Contra Costa County Jail. He faces extradition to Marin County and charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, obstructing an officer, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police did not provide an update on the injured officer’s condition but said he “continues to recover.” Anyone with information is asked to call SRPD at (415) 485-3000.