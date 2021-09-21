Man arrested for repeatedly running over woman in Millbrae Starbucks parking lot

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – 23-year-old Garrett Young has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly running over a woman in the parking lot of Starbucks at 513 Broadway, in Millbrae.

Officials doing a business check around 12:21 a.m. on Monday morning found the unresponsive female lying face down.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in a gray BMV SUV running over the woman several times, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

She was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and underwent surgery.

Police say Young hit the victim on purpose, calling the incident “premeditated.”

During the investigation, a deputy located a BMW matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of a home on Henry Place.

Young has been booked in to the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Judson Piper at 650-363-4062 or by emailing jpiper@smcgov.org.