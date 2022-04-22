SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — South San Francisco Police arrested a man Friday for robbing a bank, the police department said. A police report named the suspect as Julio Cesar Rodarte, 37, who was later arrested.

The report said police were called to the 300 block of Linden Avenue for a bank robbery. The suspect approached a teller and demanded cash. After receiving the money, he fled on foot.

Officers found Rodarte on the 500 block of Cypress Avenue. He was in possession of the stolen money and threatened to physically harm officers, the police report said. Rodarte was arrested on charges of robbery, obstructing and threatening a police officer, and parole violation.

Police did not specifically name the bank that was robbed, but photos released by police appeared to show Wells Fargo on 333 Linden Ave. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SSFPD at (650) 877-8900.