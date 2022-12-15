SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi.

Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for treatment and died of his injuries on June 18.

Police released a video of a suspect at the time but were not able to identify the suspect. In September 2022, new evidence was discovered that pointed to Dupee as the suspect, SJPD said.

Police said Dupee was known to be homeless, and his whereabouts were not known. On Dec. 10, he was found in Selma, CA, and was taken into custody. Selma is in Fresno County.

Dupee was taken back to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.