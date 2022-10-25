SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday for a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department said. Nhan Vinh Chi, a 44-year-old San Jose resident, was taken into custody in Sunnyvale.

SJPD officers responded to McKee Road near Checkers Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found an adult male with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An SJPD investigation identified Chi as the suspect in the murder. He was arrested at a Sunnyvale home and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

SJPD said the motive and circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation. Police withheld the identity of the victim.

The homicide was San Jose’s 29th of 2022. Anyone with information can contact SJPD detectives by email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at (408) 277-5283.