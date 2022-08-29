SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened.

Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. near his home on Remington Way. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for one count of homicide.

Police responded to the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way at about 1:36 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Officers arrived at the scene to find two victims suffering from stab wounds.

One victim was a 16-year-old boy. He was hospitalized with a life-threatening injury and later died. The second victim, an adult male, had a non-life-threatening injury.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The homicide was San Jose’s 26th in 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call SJPD at 408-277-5283.