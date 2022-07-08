SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for illegally manufacturing and selling ghost guns, it announced on Facebook. Fredy Oseguera, 32, of Windsor was arrested for several felony offenses.

Oseguera was arrested in Windsor at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. SRPD detectives served two search warrants, on the 3400 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in unincorporated Santa Rosa and on the 9200 block of Windsor Road in Windsor.

In the search, detectives found and seized five firearms, 27 partially manufactured guns, magazines, ammunition and firearm manufacturing equipment. Police believes Oseguera was selling the guns throughout Santa Rosa.

‘Detectives believe Oseguera was actively 3D printing, manufacturing, and trafficking unserialized handguns and assault rifles throughout the greater Santa Rosa area,” SRPD said.

Police also found a 10-year-old child left unsupervised in the Windsor residence, with access to the guns. Antionette Reynoza, 31, who is the child’s mother and Oseguera’s girlfriend, was arrested.