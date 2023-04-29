VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for selling narcotics outside of a business and attempting to fight police officers on Monday, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Multiple reports were made to Vallejo police of a man dressed in all black selling drugs in front of a business in the 600 block of Tennessee Street. Officers responded to the scene and located the only male dressed in all black in front of the business, police said.

The man was detained, but refused to take his hands out of his pockets. The officers conducted a pat-down search and located a gun at his waistband which is when the man started to kick, push and wrestle with the officers, VPD said.

The gun fell to the ground as the short struggle ensued. The man attempted to run towards the fallen gun before being tackled by officers. VPD officers were able to retrieve the firearm following the struggle, police said.

The man was arrested and taken to the county jail. His illegal drugs, unregistered firearm which was loaded, and high-capacity magazine were all booked into evidence.