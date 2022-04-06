NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was arrested for selling nicotine and marijuana vapes to middle-school aged students, the city of Napa announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The man identified as 19-year-old Napa resident Damarco Bell was arrested on April 1 after authorities saw him participate in said crimes. City officials said they have been aware of the selling of these products to minors since early 2022.

When Bell was arrested, authorities searched his car and found packaged marijuana products and a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine, the release said. Then, a search warrant was served at Bell’s residence where additional evidence of marijuana sales and cash was found and recovered.

Bell was determined to be associated with a social media account used to facilitate the sale those products to minors, the Napa County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Bell was booked into jail for both felony and misdemeanor crimes involving marijuana sale charges and firearm possession. The full list of the crimes he was charged for can be seen here.