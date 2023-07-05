(KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts over the course of several months in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Fremont Police Department investigators conducted an eight-week investigation into a catalytic converter theft group. Over the course of several months, the group became more violent as the thefts went on, with some instances involving brandishing firearms toward the victims.

The suspects used a stolen car during the thefts which police were able to eventually track down to one of the suspect’s residences. On June 22, two suspects were apprehended at the residence by detectives.

A search warrant revealed several high-capacity magazines, ammunition, three ghost guns and a fully automatic firearm. Nestor Lealsumale, 23, of Hayward, was charged with grand theft, possession of a machine gun and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

On June 26, the case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing as detectives are working to identify additional suspects who were a part of the theft group. Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD’s Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900.